West Springfield Boys and Girls Club’s annual Flutes and flavors fundraiser

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held one of their annual fundraisers Thursday night.

The Flutes and Flavors fundraiser is one of the most successful fundraisers for the club. This year, it was held at the Springfield Country Club. Last year, the event was forced to pivot into a drive-thru food tasting fundraiser on The Big E fairgrounds. While it was a success, the Boys and Girls Club said they are happy to have this event in person once again.

Dan D’Angelo said, “It’s just so encouraging and hopefully this continues that way we will be able to continue to provide for our kids and without these fundraisers, we couldn’t do that.”

All of the proceeds directly benefit the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield and the children who attend the club and its programs.