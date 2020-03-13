West Springfield Boys & Girls Club taking preventative measures against coronavirus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield has assured parents that the health of their children is the club’s number one priority.

The club’s executive director Dan D’Angelo took 22News throughout the facility pointing out that the staff has ramped up the cleaning throughout the complex.

Dan D’Angelo said staff has always encouraged hand-washing and this will vigorously continue but done so in a manner that won’t have negative impact on the 250 boys and girls at the club’s several West Springfield locations.

“Making sure they’re aware of the conditions without making them nervous,” D’Angelo explained. “They feel that, kids will sense before adults will.”

Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield assured parents that everything being done during this critical time is based on the latest information from the most reliable sources like the CDC.

“We’re keeping parents well informed,” Sara Calvanese, the club’s research development director told 22News. “Every single day in constant communication with the mayor and local health officials to make sure we’re up to speed on the latest information on the coronavirus.”

With the children adhering to their hand-washing habits and the cleaning staff assuring a sanitary place for the children, they hope to continue their daily activities without any negative outcomes.