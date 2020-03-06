West Springfield Boys & Girls Club teaches kids importance of handwashing

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The coronavirus has plenty of adults worrying about illness spreading. But what about the kids?

After school programs, like the West Side Boys and Girls Club, are making sure they are working with parents closely when a child becomes sick. The most important is teaching kids how to properly wash their hands.

22News spoke with Vanessa, a member of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club who just returned to school and program activities after being sick. Vanessa told 22News that she is now working hard to make sure she keeps up with her hand washing.

“I make sure to wash my hands every time I use the bathroom,” said Vanessa. “We don’t want to get sick, and when we do our handshakes and touch each other, and give each other hugs, we don’t want to do that too much or we will get sick.”

Sarah Calabrese, the RD Director of the West Side Boys and Girls Club, told 22News that school vacation will mean more kids collected together in one space. So proper hand washing is a must to fight germs and spreading illnesses between kids.

“At the club, we take extra precaution to wipe down all touchpoints,” said Calabrese. “So all doorknobs, any surfaces that anyone is touching. We’re constantly sanitizing and wiping them down.”

Calabrese also told 22News that communication is key between the club, parents, and the school system, especially when it comes to keeping kids on the same page for hand-washing and germs spreading.

Check out some advice Nurse Practioner Rina Patel of AFC Urgent Care gave to 22News about dealing with sickness in environments that have children.