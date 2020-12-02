West Springfield Boys & Girls Club team up with restaurant to give families free meals

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club teamed up with Pintos’ Indian Restaurant, to provide free meals for dozens of families.

Many families who attend the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club need help putting food on the table, especially during these challenging times.

Tuesday’s event was able to feed approximately 150 children and their family members. Owner Pintu Chawla told 22News that he wanted to give back to the community in the best way he knows how.

Pintu Chawala, owner of Pintu’s Indian restaurant said, “And I really thought, this is the time of the year, where everything is dark and family needs a little boost, so we believe in our culture to give back to community, that’s part of our religion, and it all came together, the team became wonderfully close, and now it’s part, we have 100 people for nice chicken tikka missala, meatballs and naan bread for them today.”

Tito’s Handmade Vodka covered the cost of the meals.