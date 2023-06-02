WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt is expected to make an appearance at the ‘Moe’s Pop Up Experience’ from The Simpsons on Friday.

Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company on Bosworth Street in West Springfield is transforming its brewery into a Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons from June 2nd through June 11th. On the opening day from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Mayor Reichelt will proudly don his giant “Mayor” sash, just like Mayor Quimby from the show, according to a news release sent to 22News from Erin Rosario from Rose & Gold.

The grand opening also coincides with National Donut Day, a giant doughnut loaded with various confections called Lardy, Lardy, Lardy will also be available for purchase. Participants will be able to take a picture with the famous pickled eggs, try their hand at the Love Tester, or even catch one of Moe’s infamous crank calls.

Tickets start at $32 per person which includes food and a non-alcoholic beverage. Two Weeks Brewery is creating a custom event-themed beer and can design available for purchase.

The fan-created pop-up event is not associated with “The Simpsons” or its owners. It was created during the coronavirus pandemic to focus on safety while supporting local businesses across the U.S.

“We want to create a unique experience that brings together Simpsons fans and local communities,” said Joe McCullough. “And it’s all for a good cause – supporting our robotics group for kids and creating more community growth.”