WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since its establishment in 1939, the beloved local burger joint, White Hut, has been satisfying generations of burger enthusiasts in West Springfield. Now, it has gained national recognition as Thrillist has named it one of the best burgers in America.

Thrillist, an online publication, has dubbed White Hut in West Springfield a “top-notch American burger spot” and has included it in their list of the 50 best burgers in the U.S.

If you’re craving a delicious cheeseburger or seeking a new culinary adventure, Thrillist claims that the ‘Hut’ burger from White Hut, made with fried onions, is undeniably the best burger in Massachusetts and one of the finest in the country. According to the publication, “They offer all sorts of classic fixings, but you need not ruin your White Hut burger with lettuce, tomato, or anything else.”

White Hut’s accolades don’t end with Thrillist. The Daddest, another online publication, also hails White Hut as one of “the best 30 burgers you can find in America.” Writer Dawn Schuster applauds White Hut, stating, “If there’s ever a restaurant that’s the perfect example of revival, it’s White Hut of Massachusetts.”

Alongside the acclaimed White Hut, a couple of other burger joints in western Massachusetts were featured in Thrillist’s article on the “19 Best Burgers in Massachusetts.” These include the ‘Cheese Excaliburg’ from The Pub (Now closed) in Amherst and the ‘Fatty Melt’ from Max Burger in Longmeadow.