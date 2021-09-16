West Springfield businesses ready for large crowds during The Big E

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The gates at The Big E will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

Businesses inside are ready, and so are the ones outside. 22News stopped by area businesses that neighbor The Big E. For example, the 141 Main Street Restaurant in Agawam. It’s about a quarter-mile down the street from the fairgrounds so it’s walking distance. They’re famous for their Pilgrim Sandwich with fresh locally sourced turkey. Also their five-cheese, Maple, Bacon Mac and Cheese.

They’ve been prepping for more than a month. The owner told 22News, during the fair, they’ll close on weekends because of the traffic. But what they lose in foot traffic at the store, they’ll make up by selling their good eats at a booth in the Massachusetts Building at the fair.

Joanne Locke, owner of the 141 Main Street Restaurant, told 22News, “For our regular customers it stays about the same Monday through Friday. They know us well. They know we deliver. But where it has helped us is that we give our menus there. And we’ve gotten new people coming from the Big E to here if they’re from this local area.”

Locke also talked about COVID precautions. She says all of her employees will be following the West Springfield indoor mask mandate at the fair. You’ll notice hand sanitizer stations, and crews deep cleaning the fairgrounds throughout the 17-day run of the fair.