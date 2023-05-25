WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exciting day for West Springfield residents, who took part in the dedication ceremony for the new Coburn School.

The elementary school occupies the former site on Southworth Street. In honor of the late Phillip G. Coburn, the schools name will remain the same, and serves grades pre-k through fifth grade.

This $60 million project was completed within three years of its construction, which began in 2020. The school now consists of three floors and can hold nearly 700 students. West Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefania Raschilla telling 22News, “There’s additional spaces for science, for art, for the music classes. As we look for safe and supportive environments for our students those are the types of building that we want to build.”

Other amenities include P.E. spaces, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and multi-purpose fields. The superintendent says going forward, she hopes to collaborate with Parks and Rec and the community, to figure out what programs can be offered after school, or during the summer.