WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Side Snow Sculpture Contest is back in West Springfield.

The Kiwanis Club of West Springfield and Agawam along with the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department is hosting the West Side Snow Sculpture Contest of 2023. The sculptures can be shaped like anything, such as a snowman, snow forts, or even animals, for a chance to win a prize, according to Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield.

All you have to do is take a picture of yourself and the sculpture and then send the sculptor’s name, age, contact information, and photo to parkandrec@tows.org. The photos will be shared on social media unless it is noted by a parent otherwise.

The age groups of this contest are ages eight and under, nine-twelve, and ages 13 and up. The deadline to submit photos is Wednesday, March 1st, at 5:00 p.m. The photos will be judged by Mayor Reichelt, Councilor Ed Sullivan, and Kiwanis Club Representative Kathy Alevras.