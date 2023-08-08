WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is one of many towns having trouble meeting the demand from the influx of migrants.

Not only is it home to 30,000 people, but it also makes up 10% of the people in state shelters.

Nearly 120 families are staying at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield already.

The number of migrant families has grown since last year when it was only 41. Mayor Will Reichelt tells us, providing shelter for migrant families has reached its capacity in the town.

“So, what we’re hoping is that for one the state puts a cap on the amount of refugees that can come to the state and get housing in the state,” said Mayor Will Reichelt. “Until we can manage the refugees that are already here and make sure we can get them housing and support their needs.”

Reichelt adds, it’s unfair to taxpayers and doesn’t help immigrants who stay in these hotels for a year. There is also a shift in shelter use in West Springfield, Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee, where shelters normally used for homeless people are being used by refugees.

