West Springfield Chief retiring after 33 years

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Interim Chief for the West Springfield Police Department, Robert Duffy, announced his retirement Friday.

Chief Duffy announced his retirement in a Facebook post stating “after 33 and a half years I feel it’s time to retire.”

Posted by West Springfield Police Department on Friday, October 11, 2019

Duffy was sworn in as Interim Chief of West Springfield Police on May 7, 2018. His last day will be on Friday, January 3, 2020.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to serve the people inside the town of West Springfield. No matter where retirement may take me I will always be a “terrier.” Thank you all for your help in keeping this town safe.”

-West Springfield Police Chief, Robert Duffy said in a Facebook Post.

