WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Ukrainian families have fled the eastern European country in order to find safety during the invasion. A Massachusetts church is welcoming those who recently arrived in the area.

22News found out how western Massachusetts is helping those who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine. More than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the United States since the Russian invasion began in February.

More than 100 now live in western Massachusetts.

“There are a lot in the area that felt like this was a great need,” said Pastor Gareth Flanary of the West Springfield Church of Christ.

As the war rages on in Ukraine, West Springfield Church of Christ is welcoming more than 100 Ukrainians who now live in Agawam, Westfield, and West Springfield.

Nearly 150 refugees from Ukraine have made Massachusetts their home, mostly in the western part of the state since the war started more than 2 and a half months ago. The Ukrainians who now live in the commonwealth have a lot to learn about life in America, like the language barrier.

The West Springfield church gives them the available resources to help with the transition.