West Springfield community comes together for another lantern walk

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents took part in a special lantern walk Friday night at West Springfield High School.

Ice sculpted lanterns lined up the walkways around the high school and the football field. Each lantern had a special meaning behind it as some were memorials for students.

Davis Kinsman of West Springfield told 22News it was a warm and uplifting evening on a very cold night during a tough time.

“It’s a good thing they’re doing something to keep people involved and get people outside, talking back and forth with our faces covered up but you still want to see what’s going on in town,” said Kinsman.

The lights were put together by local resident and artist Bill Garvey. All who attended wore masks and were socially distanced.