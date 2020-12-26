West Springfield community welcomes home 13-year-old heart transplant recipient

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A heartfelt welcome home in West Springfield Saturday in this COVID-19 age of social distancing.

A convoy comprised of well-wishers made their way to Devin Jones’ home in West Springfield. He’s a 13-year-old middle school student who had heart replacement surgery last month at Boston Children’s hospital and has just returned home.

Some of these folks are friends of the family, others had just heard about the teenager’s ordeal and feel for him, and his loved ones.

“I just kind of put it out on Facebook. I contacted West Springfield, welcomed to do this,” said Kristell Pimental.

The convoy of caring would drive past Devin’s home and honk their horns in honor of the recovering teenager along with members of his family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today