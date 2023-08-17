WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Town Council is talking about reducing the speed limit throughout the town.

Around noon Thursday, Mayor Reichelt posted on his Facebook page about Town Council’s consideration of moving the speed limit in town down from 30 to 25.

Reichelt is looking to improve traffic safety and multiple studies back this up. The IIHS or Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has multiple studies showing that a decrease in speed limit throughout both urban and suburban communities decreases both accidents and fatalities.

West Springfield has implemented other safety measures in recent months, including speed bumps along Amostown Road. There are already many comments on the Mayor’s social media from residents voicing their opinion and the town is accepting comments through email.

There will be a public hearing on this issue on Monday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Town Hall.