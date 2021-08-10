West Springfield cooling centers to open

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers will be open for West Springfield residents due to a heat advisory Wednesday.

West Springfield Mayor Reichelt announced the following cooling centers will be open Wednesday through Friday this week:

Memorial Pool located at 51 Smyrna Street from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alice Corson Pool located at 373 Main Street from 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Library located at 200 Park Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Center located at 128 Park Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The pools in West Springfield are open to resident only at no charge. A valid photo ID, utility bill, or child’s PowerSchool Dashboard is required for entry. Guests that are not from West Springfield can use the pools for a daily fee and a photo ID is required.

Daily Fees for Non-Residents:

Children: 0-2 years – No Charge

Children: 3 to 15 years old – $3 per day, per person

Adults: 16 years of age – 55 years – $4 per day, per person

Seniors: 56 and older – $2 per day, per person

Swimming at Memorial Pool is open weekdays 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Alice Corson Pool is open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.