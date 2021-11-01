West Springfield Council on Aging to deliver “Stuff the Bus” food donations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Council on Aging (WSCOA) has announced their plans to deliver their food drive collection on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The collection came from the month long “Stuff the Bus” food drive event where WSCOA took collections of specific items requested by the Parish Cupboard. The Parish Cupboard, which serves both West Springfield and Agawam, had requested donations of cereal, peanut butter, jelly and more.

The food donations are expected to be delivered at around 10:15 a.m. The Parish Cupboard is located at 738 Main Street in West Springfield.