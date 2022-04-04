WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Council partnered with the Agawam Council on Aging to host “Medicare 101” for those that have questions about Medicare.

The presentation was part of the larger “101 Series” that is designed to educate the community on important topics. Residents of all ages and communities were encouraged to attend the event held at the West Springfield Public Library.

Sarah Long, the Director of West Springfield Council on Aging, told 22News, “Medicare is very daunting no matter your history or education level, its new for everybody. We just want to give people the information so they can go out and make the best decisions for themselves.”



Each presentation will be held twice: once during the day in Agawam and once in the evening in West Springfield. Details on all presentation can be found in the WSCOA newsletter or by clicking here.