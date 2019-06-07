West Springfield couples celebrate 50+ years of marriage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of couples whose marriages have endured the test of time were honored in West Springfield Friday.

The American divorce rate currently hovers around fifty percent, but these seventy couples have been married for more than half a century.

According to Deputy Director of the West Springfield Council on Aging, Sarah Long, the annual luncheon gave couples celebrating 50-years or more the opportunity to celebrate the milestone.

Doors to the event opened at 11 a.m. where more 70 couples enjoyed lunch and dancing.

Twenty-four of the couples honored have been married for more than sixty years.

But Fryderyk and Frances Kapinos relationship is especially impressive–they were married more than seventy-one years ago. The Kapinos were married on October 2, 1948 and are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary this year.

“We met in 1944, just before I left for the Navy,” Fryderyk said. “It was love at first sight.”

Mrs. Kapinos told 22News, the way to enjoy a long and successful marriage is to always accept the good with the bad.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, State Senator Jim Welch, State Representative Mike Finn, and members of the West Springfield Council on Aging staff were all in attendance to honor the Kapinos and other guests.

The council on aging began these annual 50th-anniversary luncheons 20 years ago.