West Springfield COVID-19 regional vaccine site to close June 17

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West of the River Vaccine Collaborative will be closing on June 17th.

According to Chief of Operations Carly Camossi, the site’s last appointment will be at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th. The vaccine site is located at 1761 Memorial Drive in West Springfield. The site serves several communities including West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville and Tolland.

The mass vaccination sites in the Commonwealth will also close over the next several weeks. Currently planned closing dates at each of the mass vaccination sites, all dates are subject to change:

Gillette Stadium: June 14

Hynes Convention Center: June 22

Natick Mall: June 23

Reggie Lewis Center: June 27

Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

These sites continue to be available to for walk in appointments. For information on days and hours of operation, visit www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.

As of Tuesday, there are 8,144,935 COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered with a total of 3,871,151 fully vaccinated people.