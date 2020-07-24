West Springfield COVID-19 survivor turns 106

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Evelyn Beer was greeted by staff and fellow residents of the Landmark at Monastery Heights assisted living in West Springfield Friday afternoon.

Beer returned home to Monsestary heights some 10 days ago, following six weeks of treatment for COVID-19. Staff members said she had contracted the virus six weeks earlier while in rehab.

A year ago, 22News helped her celebrate her 105th birthday. Evelyn told 22News that she enjoyed her birthday with the mayor in Blunt Park.

“The senior center over in Blunt Park, they had a party for me with the mayor,” said Beer.

Lori Lataille Program Coordinator at Landmark Monastery told 22News that Evelyn’s birthday has become an annual event.

“We celebrated every year at the Springfield senior center, mayor Dominic Sarno would come, they would have a cake for her. She belonged to that senior center,” said Lataille.

Sentiments shared by her neighbors, such as Lennette Rivera at Landmark, who wishes Evelyn Beer a happy 106th birthday weeks after surviving the dreaded coronavirus infection.

Rivera told 22News, “She did not get COVID-19 at our facility, but she did get COVID-19 and we’re very happy to have her back at our facility.”