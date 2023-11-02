WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant was awarded to the City of West Springfield to implement a program to help manage the impacts of climate change.

The state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program awarded $59,000 to West Springfield. The funds will be used to establish a tree nursery and begin to develop a tree planting program, according to a news release from Mayor Reichelt.

The tree nursery will be located in Mittineague Park to grow trees until they reach maturity at which time they will be replanted within the community. The city says that the priority is to replace the damaged or dead trees within the town’s tree belt.

With this program, the costs of replacing trees will be reduced due to growing their own trees.