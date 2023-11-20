WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield fire crews are actively working to put out a single-family residential fire on Elm Avenue Monday evening.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, crews were called to 23 Elm Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday for a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews reported signs of a fire at the back of the building, along with smoke emerging from the rear and sides of the structure.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but it was reported that at least five animals were inside the building. West Springfield Fire stated that one of the animals is alive, while the remaining four are unaccounted for.

The cause, extent of damage, and injuries are still under investigation. We will continue to provide details as soon as new information is released.