West Springfield drive-in opens daily through Labor Day

A new drive-in movie theater is open at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield drive-in on the Eastern States Exposition grounds is now open daily.

Beginning Friday, the drive-in will have two screens that can accommodate up to 300 cars each and will be open daily. Guests can enjoy a full concession stand as well as popular fair foods such as fried dough, fried Oreos, cotton candy and more.

Friday night showings include:

“F9- The Fast Saga” and “NOBODY” on Screen 1

“Goonies” and “Back to the Futue” on Screen 2

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and a $6 charge per person after six people in a vehicle. Movies vary day by day, for the full list you can head to their website. Gates open daily at 6:30 p.m.

The Eastern States Fairgrounds will also be offering a Dinner & Movie deal on Fridays and Saturdays. Before heading to the movies, dinner will be available at either Storrowtown Tavern or the Sam Adams Beer Garden.