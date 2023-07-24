WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield has a new fire chief!

A swearing in ceremony taking place Monday to commemorate the department’s new leader. As the department’s former interim fire chief for over 13 months, Robert A. Manchino Jr. has marked his retirement.

Christopher Bartone officialy became the new chief this Monday evening, after nearly 20 months as Deputy Fire Chief. The swearing in ceremony taking place at Justin Morgan Auditorium Monday night in the Edward J. Christian Municipal Building. Barton’s family and fellow firefighters in attendance for this milestone in his career.

He tells 22News that having the former interim fire chief, Manchino, as a mentor allowed him to grow into this role and he’s ready to step up. “I worked the better part of my career under him and you know he has really helped me out to get to this position and just honored to be a part of it.” expressed newly promoted Fire Chief Christopher Bartone.

Under his leadership, Chief Bartone hopes to integrate new innovative technology and software, that will help assist in the deployment of his crews.

