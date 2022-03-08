WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather is around the corner for New England which means more people will be doing outdoor activities.

Lt. Anthony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department is reminding people to be cautious while doing any kind of outdoor recreation, including on the water.

Lt. Spear says first to make sure you are familiar with the area and understand the conditions before going out onto any body of water, like a lake or a river.

Spear adds that the water is still cold and people can risk hypothermia if they fall in, so make sure you are wearing a life jacket and are dressed for the weather.

“If you are going to be kayaking as it gets a little warmer out here, be sure that you dress so that you’ll be as warm as you can be if your kayak capsizes and you need to wade yourself out of the water,” Lt. Spear told 22News.

So again, know the weather conditions and never kayak or boat in an area with strong moving currents in the water. The Red Cross also recommends learning CPR.