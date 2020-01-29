West Springfield Fire Department practice safety on ice

Breaking News
Sick passenger on flight from Beijing at Logan did not meet coronavirus criteria
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the time of year when western Massachusetts Fire Departments practice ice rescues.

West Springfield Firefighters prepared themselves for what might occur should someone fall through the ice at Reservoir pond on Amostown road. Firefighters participated in a simulated rescue over thin ice Wednesday to help them prepare for the worst.

The simulations included hazards that firefighters had to maneuver through that exist for both the potential victim and the first responder coming to their rescue.

Deputy Chief, Steven Manchino told 22News, “We do it every year this time of year as warmer temperatures come in. All departments go out there to rescue people, animals that have fallen through the ice.”

The Deputy reinforced the clearly marked warning at this West Springfield pond: Stay off the ice.

Weather Tweets