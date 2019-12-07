West Springfield Fire Department raising awareness of homelessness

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department is raising awareness of homelessness.

Members of the fire department have been camping in Mittineague Park for the past two days.

Not only are they raising awareness, but they are accepting donations for the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.

West Springfield Fire Department Lieutenant C.J. Bartone, told 22News why it was important for the fire department to start homeless for the holidays.

“I think as first responders we deal with the community and the people that are homeless within the community,” said Bartone. “It’s something we feel we can give back a little more and just try to help them out during the holiday season.”

You can drop off food, unwrapped toys, cash or checks to the firefighters in the park at any time until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

They will be bringing the donations to the Parish Cupboard Saturday at 4:00 p.m.