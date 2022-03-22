WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gusty winds and low humidity today created the potential for increased brush fire risks according to the National Weather Service.

Western Massachusetts has also seen a recent string of fires, so we reached out to local fire officials about how to prevent a fire from starting on your property.

Lt. Tony Spear with West Springfield Fire told 22News some steps homeowners can take.

“You wanna make sure theirs no leaves, that you have about 75 feet of space between the fire and combustible wall or structure, at the first sign of an emergency dial 911 and get us there it’s better to call before you need us then after you do,” said Lt. Spear.

Proper disposal of smoking materials is also important, as most porch fires are caused this way. It’s also important to make sure your city or town allows open burning which is different than recreational campfires.