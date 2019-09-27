West Springfield Fire Dept., local businesses rescue trapped kitten

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took nearly a full day, and a crew of firefighters, good samaritans, and plumbing experts to get a kitten out of a drainpipe in West Springfield.

The kitten, now aptly named Piper, found it’s way into a drain pipe near Dinn Brother’s in West Springfield, and couldn’t get out.

Paul Burt with the Westfield Homeless Cat Project said Piper had probably been stuck there for several days, and getting him out proved difficult. He said the firefighters tried every which way to get him out, but ultimately had to turn to Bill’s sewer and drainage.

They were able to put a wired camera down and push piper out.

“This morning had to make a hole in the sewer pipe,” said Burt. The sewer guys came in the morning with cameras so we could put them down the pipe system and see where it was. Had about 100 feet of fire so they could push the kitten down into a carrier, and that is how we got it.”

Burt said a vet checked piper out, and his only problem was some fleas.

He is now living in a foster home until he gets adopted.