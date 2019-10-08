West Springfield firefighter honored for saving woman’s life

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A West Springfield fireman was honored Tuesday for saving a woman’s life while off duty.

The fireman and woman were reunited during a ceremony in front of the West Springfield Fire Department.

West Springfield fireman Bryan Bengle was on a flight headed to Florida last month for vacation when he noticed Tracy Carbone from Southington CT was in cardiac arrest. While on the plane, Bryan performed CPR and saved Tracy’s life.

“I suspected she was alright, but I didn’t know she was going to be here today. Knowing she was alright here and her family is here I’m as happy as can be,” Bengle said.

“It’s still surreal to me, it’s hard to process that it even happened and that he was there. It’s honestly a miracle it really is,” Carbone said.

Tracy couldn’t remember what happened during that plane ride. She met West Springfield firefighters while attending the Big E and they lead her to meet Bryan again on Tuesday morning.