WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield fire crews were called to a reported car accident on the Mass Pike Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the West Springfield Fire Department, fire crews are warning drivers to expect traffic delays on the westbound lanes of the Mass Pike. No estimated time was given on when the traffic would clear up.

A follow-up social media post by the West Springfield Fire Department states that the accident was a one-car versus guardrail. Two people were taken to a local hospital.

Courtesy of West Springfield Fire Dept.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to post updates on this as more information is released.