West Springfield firefighters called to Elmdale Street for house fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department is putting out a house fire on Elmdale Street Tuesday afternoon.
Our 22News crew saw smoke coming from the house around 1:30 p.m. but no flames.
22News called the West Springfield Fire Department and are waiting to hear back.
We will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
