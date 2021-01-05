West Springfield firefighters receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the West Springfield fire and police departments received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.



According to the governor, Charlie Baker first responders are scheduled to get vaccinated starting next Monday. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said the city’s first responders began to get vaccinated Tuesday due to the early delivery of the Moderna vaccine.



The vaccine comes at a good time as the department currently has six staff members who have tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine. On Tuesday, 22 members of the department received their first dose.

Chief William Flaherty spoke to 22News about how the vaccine will help make their job easier.

“When they are going out there is always Covid addresses that they are going to. Whether it’s the nursing home assisted living center and private residences. We try to keep them protected as well as when we’re off duty, the people we interact with, and keeping them safe,” said Flaherty.

Chief Flaherty said he expects the majority of his department to be vaccinated by the beginning of next week.

About 25 members of the West Springfield Police Department received their first doses on Tuesday as well.