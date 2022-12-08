WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield firefighters will be braving the elements to collect toys, food, and monetary donations for their Homeless for the Holidays operation.

From Thursday through Sunday at all hours of the day, members of the West Springfield Fire Department have volunteered to sleep in tents and keep warm with a campfire outside the fire station located at 1338 Westfield Street.

They will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and clothing that will go to families in need. They will also be collecting food and monetary donations that will go towards the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.

Volunteers will be there 24/7 over the next few days in any weather conditions to accept donations.