West Springfield Food Cupboard receives donations for families struggling during pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus has put so many people out of work, one small act of kindness is bringing together the community of West Springfield.

Martin LaChapelle and his wife got the idea a month ago to build a cupboard where people can donate food and toiletries for anyone who may need them.

Lachapelle told 22News how this donation cupboard has helped those struggling through the pandemic.

“The response has been awesome. The community has been very generous in their donations. Folks have been coming all hours of the day and night, taking from the box and people come up and give,” said LaChapelle.

This charitable donation cupboard took only two weeks to build and has a large variety of non-perishable foods like canned soups and pasta.

It also offers toiletries like shampoos, deodorants, and toothpaste.