West Springfield free COVID-19 testing site for residents open on Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield and OccuMed New England are providing a drive-through free COVID-19 testing site on December 16 at the West Springfield High School at 2:00 p.m.

This testing is only for West Springfield residents and proof of residency will be asked. Residents need to bring a valid license, a picture ID, or a mail post dated within the last 30 days to prove their residency.

The results of the test will be given roughly after 2 days.

Registration is required and gates will close at 5:30 p.m. For those interested in registration visit: www.townofwestspringfield.org/COVID19.