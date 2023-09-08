WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Providing before and after-school scholarships to local youth in need of financial aid brought the community out in West Springfield!

The Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield holding its 10th annual ‘Flutes and Flavors’ fundraiser to do just that.

Club leaders telling us the positive impact youth programs can have on the community, especially for at-risk youth.

“This fall we launched a teen program at the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club,” says Sarah Calabrese. “Its an initiative to help keep those teens off of the streets, avoiding those risky behaviors. It keeps them out of trouble and brings them together in a safe space where they can make friends and have fun.”