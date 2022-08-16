WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An eight-year-old West Springfield child has touched hearts throughout western Massachusetts.



During the past few weeks, Kaitlyn-Mae Cartee raised $1,735 at her lemonade stand on behalf of Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, a non profit that supports police dogs teams throughout Massachusetts.

Kaitlyn-Mae mourns the loss of a State Police K9 Frankie, who was killed during a standoff between suspect Matthew Mack and police on July 21 in Fitchburg.

“I always liked dogs so much, and I heard he was shot by a gun, and I want all the dogs to be safe,” said Kaitlyn-Mae.

“I’m proud beyond belief. Never in my dreams did I think that this little lemonade stand would turn into what it has turned into,” said Kathleen, Kaitlyn-Mae’s mother.















Courtesy of the State Police Association of Massachusetts

She also received support from several local officials and police departments, including Senator John Velis, Mayor Will Reichelt, West Springfield Police Chief Paul Connor, West Springfield Police Department, West Springfield Fire Department, State Police, State Police K9 Unit, K9 units from West Springfield, Easthampton, Southwick, and the Big Y Supermarket in Westfield.

And the lemonade stand spirit continues! Those interested in donating to the Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog can go to their website.