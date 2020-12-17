West Springfield gives free COVID-19 testing to residents Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield provided a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, for residents of the town only.

The free testing site was also hosted by OccuMed New England. Residents just needed to pre-register online ahead of time, and they’ll get their results in about 2 days.

The town’s director of public health told 22News there was a steady turnout Wednesday.

Jeanne Galloway, the Director of Public Health of West Springfield told 22News, “It’s been pretty steady, which is good, we had 4 lines of traffic when we started, all the way back to the end of the driveway, couple hundred cars come through already, now it’s a little bit slower, like I said, weather’s probably keeping people away.”

Galloway also wanted to assure any West Springfield residents who may be hesitant to get the nasal swab test, that it’s quick, easy, and painless.