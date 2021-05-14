West Springfield gun manufacturing plant moving to Tennessee

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gun manufacturing plant based in West Springfield is relocating its headquarters.

TROY Industries is moving its company to Clarksville, Tennessee due to a “changing climate for firearms manufacturers” in Massachusetts.

TROY is one of America’s largest suppliers of OEM small arms accessories, and the company projects the relocation will offer 75 new jobs in the Montgomery County area. The five-year, $7.2-million investment will begin in June.

In a statement, Founder and CEO Steve Troy said, “While TROY has enjoyed a very successful period of growth in Massachusetts, the changing climate for firearms manufacturers in the state determined the need for our relocation to Tennessee to ensure the continued success of the company.”