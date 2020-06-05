West Springfield H.S. Graduation to be held at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield High School Graduation will be held at the Eastern States Explosion in a unique way this year.

In an email to 22News, The Big E said the longstanding graduation tradition will be held at the Coliseum on Saturday June 6 and Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both days.

This year’s graduation will be a drive-through event and each graduating senior will receive a diploma and have a photo taken to commemorate their accomplishment.

Additional information about the graduation is provided below: