West Springfield Health Department offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Council On Aging senior center parking lot became a flu shot clinic Saturday without people having the need to get out of their car.

The West Springfield Department of Health doesn’t want us to forget during this time of pandemic the yearly flu shot is very important.

“Makes a lot of people sick and add COVID to the mix, could be worse, the symptoms are very similar,” said Jeanne Galloway, West Springfield Public Health Director.

Resident Carol Stefanik, who received her flu shot, told 22News, “They have said it is impossible to get the flu shot. Also because of the pandemic, because they want to be protected, so the hospitals don’t get overrun.”

“I work for the senior center, deliver meals on wheels. I thought this would be a good opportunity for my husband and I,” added Donna Mastrorio.

So by getting their flu shots at a distance from others, they’re taking a double precaution to hopefully stay protected from getting the flu this winter and at the same time keeping Covid-19 at bay.