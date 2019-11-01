West Springfield health facility to pay thousands back to Medicaid program

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday that an adult day health facility has agreed to pay nearly $275,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth.

According to the office of the Attorney General Maura Healey, Quality Life Adult Day Services in West Springfield will pay $274,809 to resolve allegations that it billed MassHealth for full-day adult health services for members who did not attend the entire day.

The facility will also have to implement a multi-year compliance program that requires annual training for all employees as well as auditing, monitoring and reporting to the Attorney General’s Office.