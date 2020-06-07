West Springfield High School Class of 2020 drive-in graduation to be held at Big E Coliseum

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School will be hosting its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Sunday drive-in style due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the graduation will be held in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition located on 1350 Memorial Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be conducted as a drive-in where each graduating senior will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. The seniors will also have a photo taken to capture the memorable moment and accomplishment.

Congratulations seniors!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today