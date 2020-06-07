West Springfield High School Class of 2020 drive-in graduation to be held at Big E Coliseum

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School will be hosting its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Sunday drive-in style due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the graduation will be held in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition located on 1350 Memorial Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be conducted as a drive-in where each graduating senior will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. The seniors will also have a photo taken to capture the memorable moment and accomplishment.

Congratulations seniors!