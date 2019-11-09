West Springfield high school student killed in crash remembered at football game

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield community used Friday night’s playoff football game to remember a 17-year-old high school student who was killed in a car crash.

Authorities have yet to officially identify the teen, who was killed in a one-car crash on Sibley Avenue in West Springfield Thursday night. Friday, just one day after his death, the football team played in memory of him.

There was a moment of silence at the game. A West Springfield High School student told 22News that this tragedy has affected the entire community.

“It just makes you think how you interact with people on a daily basis,” said Paige Menard, a sophomore. “When someone is gone so soon, and it just makes you really think how you interact with everybody in your daily life.”

The West Springfield Traffic Bureau and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are looking into what led up to the crash.

The West Springfield School Department has grief counselors available for all students.