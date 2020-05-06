West Springfield High School to hold four events for graduating seniors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School announced the Class of 2020 commencement plans Wednesday.

The celebration of this year’s seniors will span four events and most of the summer.

Senior Awards, including Valedictorian and Salutatorian , will be presented virtually on June 4th. Graduates will get to walk across the Big E stage on June 6th and June 7th in private ceremony. A video and pictures will be shared with families.

Finally, a complete traditional commencement ceremony will be held at Clark Field on August 14.

The seniors’ last day of school will be on May 29th.

On Wednesday, volunteers gathered together to create decorative yard signs to congratulate the seniors! They were distributed to families across the city.