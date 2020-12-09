West Springfield holds fundraiser for CHD’s Cancer House of Hope

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While driving through West Springfield Tuesday night, you may have noticed the town green lit up with candles.

There were hundreds of candlelit luminary bags dedicated by the friends and family of those impacted by cancer. It’s an annual fundraiser for CHD’s Cancer House of Hope Luminaria, which raised $18,000 this year.

Attendees told 22News that every year the event creates a sense of comfort and hope.

Cancer survivor, Patty Healy, said, “It’s the little things. You think it’s a candle, what the big deal on that. Obviously, it raises money for the organizations, but it just shows that you are not alone and especially during a time like this with COVID.”

Ninety-percent of all CHD’s Cancer House of Hope services have been able to be offered virtually or adapted to meet proper social distancing guidelines.

All proceeds from the event help provide counseling, healing therapies, and wellness programs for those battling cancer or those newly in recovery.