WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from the Mayor of West Springfield about the possible construction of a new public works yard and police station.

West Springfield residents and officials came together at town hall to discuss the project, during which the town determined the lot of the Western Growers is an appropriate parcel for the public works yard. Western Growers has been marketing the property for sale. Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News they’ll also wind down operations voluntarily.

“These are certainly two needed facilities in the community, two departments that do a lot out in the town and certainly are very much in need of operating,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Mayor Reichelt also said, if the public works yard is successfully relocated, a new police station will be constructed at the current public works yard.