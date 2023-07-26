WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire at a home on Valley View Road in West Springfield Wednesday.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, the residents were inside the home when the fire started and were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Our 22News crew could see damage to a garage door and exterior damage extending up to a window on the second floor.

The West Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.